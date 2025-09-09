GBU students lock gates, block road in Malda over fee hike; allege assault, molestation

Angry at the hike in admission and examination fees, scores of postgraduate students of the Gour Banga University (GBU) in Malda locked the varsity's main entrance gates on Monday.

Protesters also alleged that although they were demonstrating peacefully, some "outsiders" attacked and molested them.

Around 12pm, around 100 students locked the gate and launched a sit-in demonstration. Senior teachers of the varsity and the police who reached the spot had a tough time convincing them to open the gates and sit for a meeting to find a solution to the issue.

Eventually, after an hour, they opened the gates.

A little later, a section of the agitating students staged a blockade on the state highway in front of the varsity, which blocked traffic on the road. The blockade was withdrawn after 30 minutes as the police intervened.

Students Mur Salim, Tapas Mandal, Misbahul Alam and others of the second semester of post-graduation, alleged their fees for admission, re-admission and examinations were nearly doubled by the GBU authorities.

"Earlier, when we protested against the exorbitant hike, we were assured that the matter would be considered. We were told that the students' representatives would be invited to talks on fee revision,” said Salim.

“But the authorities did not keep their promise. Suddenly, a notice was served for re-admission and semester exams set to start on September 15. We have been asked to pay the hiked fees and we protested against it," he added.

"Some people, who passed out from the varsity at least five years ago, reached the spot and started exerting pressure on us to open the gates. As we refused, they assaulted us and molested some girl students. The police did not act,” said Mandal.

Varsity sources said the decision to hike the fee was made in 2024 by the executive council after nine years.

“Since some students protested against the hike, the then VC Pabitra Chatterjee held a meeting with all concerned and formed a committee to consider the fee structure. He was recently removed from the post. The VC’s chair is vacant now,” said a senior faculty member.

Varsity authorities, he said, went by the resolution of the executive council and served the notice stating that the revised fees had to be paid for examination and re-admission.

"We know what the students demand, but as the VC is not there, fees cannot be decreased. We are not authorised to do so," said Biswajit Das, the registrar of the GBU on additional charge. "If the fees are decreased later, the sum paid by students now will be adjusted," he said.

Malda Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leaders backed the agitating students.

“We support their movement. But considering the situation (as there is no VC), we appeal to the students to sit for the exams by paying the present fees so that the academic calendar is maintained. Once the new VC joins the varsity, we will immediately take up the issue with him so that the fees are slashed,” said Prasun Roy, the Malda TMCP chief.