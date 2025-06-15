Gang of 4 loots ATM, escapes police chase in Jalpaiguri's Maynaguri

A gang of four looted ₹54 lakh from an ATM in Maynaguri of Jalpaiguri district in the early hours of Saturday, prompting a high-speed police chase across multiple jurisdictions that ended in the criminals disappearing in the forest.

The group used a gas cutter to break into the ATM kiosk and escaped in an SUV (Scorpio).

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 1am at Boulmari, along the Maynaguri-Malbazar road, roughly 50km from Jalpaiguri town. The ATM belonged to a nationalised bank. Immediately after the incident, Maynaguri police alerted all nearby police stations and launched a coordinated pursuit.

The gang, reportedly comprising four men, fled towards Siliguri. Rajganj police were alerted and they swiftly set up a barricade at Phatapukur toll gate near Siliguri town. However, spotting the blockade, the criminals made a sudden U-turn and diverted the vehicle into the Balakoba area.

“As Balakoba and Rajganj police pursued the SUV, it veered towards Gajoldoba. When police teams from Bhorer Alo and Milanpally outposts joined the chase, the gang abandoned the vehicle inside the Baikunthapur forest division and fled into the forest with the stolen cash,” a senior officer said.

The area where the vehicle was abandoned lies on the outskirts of Siliguri town.

The abandoned vehicle has been recovered and will be handed over to Maynaguri police for forensic examination.

C. Sudhakar, commissioner of Siliguri metropolitan police, confirmed the vehicle’s seizure and said all leads are being shared with investigating teams.

Inside the SUV, police recovered a gas cutter, a mask, and two number plates, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Bihar.

Preliminary probe suggest the gang may be part of an interstate criminal network, possibly with links to Bihar and Jharkhand.

“We have collected CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas. The suspects have been identified, and their images have been circulated to police stations across the region,” the official added.