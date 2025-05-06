From intel failures to justice for victims, TMC asks 14 questions on Pahalgam attack

Two weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam that has kept South Asia on the tenterhooks, the Trinamool Congress had 14 questions for the Narendra Modi government.

“Why are all terrorists still at large? What is the status of the investigation and how many suspects have been charged with direct involvement?”

The questions were shared on the party’s X handle this morning.

On the afternoon of April 22 in Pahalgam’s Baisaran, 26 civilians were gunned down by four suspected terrorists, allegedly after verifying the religion.

Among those dead was a local Kashmiri guide.

The attack forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and return home.

From Modi to union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders have been on the top with anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

River water flowing to Pakistan from the western Himalayas to X handles and Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors and sportspersons have been banned in India.

The attack came at a time when the Narendra Modi government was bragging on “normalcy” returning to the valley.

The Centre had convened an all-party meeting on April 24, which Modi had skipped.

“Why did PM choose electioneering in Bihar over all-party meeting?” asked the Trinamool.

The party had earlier expressed unhappiness with the all-party meeting held as individual heads like Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee was not invited.

The Trinamool also has pointed out to the Centre’s shirking the accountability factor.

“What action taken against security agencies that ignored warnings? What steps taken after Centre admitted security lapses?” asked the Trinamool.

Though sketches of the terrorists involved in the attack were released within a day, the perpetrators have thus far managed to evade the manhunt.

Several survivors had pointed out the lack of security personnel in the area which had witnessed terror attacks in the past.

“Why were there no requisite forces for over five kms from Baisaran, one of Kashmir’s most popular spots? Why hasn’t PM met the kin of 26 victims? Who will provide accountability to grieving families that have blamed Centre?”

Among those who lost their lives, three are from Bengal.

One Border Security Officer P.K. Sahu from Hooghly was captured by the Pak Rangers days after the incident and is still in Pak custody.

The Trinamool asked the Centre when Sahu would be released?

Over the past one week, Himanshi Narwal, whose husband Naval officer Vinay Narwal was among those killed, has been trolled for her advocacy of peace.

In several states, Kashmiri students have faced attacks.

“What actions are being taken against hate crimes in India? Why has central government taken no action against BJP-backed trolls harassing Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband in the attack?”

The Trinamool has also questioned the logic behind rolling out a red carpet for home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Kashmir a day after the attack.

“What long term counter-terrorism measures are being implemented? What steps has union government taken to secure other tourist zones?” the Trinamool asked.