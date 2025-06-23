Feed the dogs: Advisory tells Bengal schools to feed strays to teach students kindness

The Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) has issued an advisory directing government-run and aided schools across West Bengal to feed stray dogs outside the school premises as part of a sensitisation initiative aimed at teaching children “the importance of taking care of animals living in their neighbourhood.”

The advisory, issued Friday, recommended that schools arrange for feeding strays once every afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some more activities are also suggested, such as the arrangement of feeding such dogs immediately outside the school campus at a fixed time once in the afternoon may be explored,” it reads.

The responsibility, the PBSSM suggested, may be assigned to a member of the school’s midday meal self-help group (MDM-SHG). “For the purpose of feeding, one particular individual (preferably from the MDM-SHG personnel) may be given the assignment,” the notice states.

The circular said that the initiative should ideally be paired with coordination efforts involving the district offices of the animal resource development department to ensure vaccination and sterilisation of the stray dogs.

“It is expected that if these practices are adopted and followed, the students of the schools will learn about the importance of taking care of such animals living in their neighbourhood/immediate vicinity,” the PBSSM advisory noted.

From caution to coexistence

The latest guideline builds on an earlier directive from April this year, when schools were asked to implement preventive measures after a letter from the department of school education & literacy under the education ministry.

That letter, referenced a recommendation by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which had directed district education officers to curb stray dog attacks on students by sensitising them during school assemblies.

The recommendation advised children not to approach, provoke, or make sudden movements around stray dogs. Teachers were told to monitor entry points, especially during midday meals and be more vigilant during the canine breeding season, when dogs may display more aggressive behaviour.

Feeding schedule, unclear funding

While the underlying intent may be prevention of animal-human conflict, the implementation plan has left many in the teaching community confused.

The new guideline suggested that members of self-help groups under the midday meal scheme (Swayambhar) should be roped in for the feeding initiative but it also recommended teacher supervision, even as no clarity has been provided on how the schools are to accommodate this new responsibility.

Will the food for the dogs come from the same money meant for students?

A senior PBSSM official, when asked about this, said: “Guidelines have been issued, but whether the food will come from the children’s share is still under discussion. We’ll know more in a day or two,” according to reports.

Sources said the move to include feeding as a formal practice followed a request by animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

Gandhi had written to the authorities, asking for additional steps to promote safe coexistence between school children and stray animals. The updated guideline embedding daily feeding into school routines appears to be a direct response to that.

The new circular also aligns with provisions under the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, which focus on humane handling and population control of street animals.

Many schoolteachers cited their already overstretched schedules and said they cannot accommodate another loosely defined responsibility.

“First we were told to keep dogs out of school grounds. Now we are being told to feed them, supervise that process, and somehow also make sure the kids stay safe. Where do we draw the line?” asked a teacher from a government school in North 24 Parganas, requesting anonymity.

Some pointed out logistical issues. “How do we ensure the dogs come at the same time every day? What if they become more territorial after regular feeding? Who’s responsible if a child still gets bitten?” a headmaster from a school in East Midnapore said.

“Will feeding the dogs outside the gates attract more strays? Is that safe for children, especially younger ones? And how do we manage with no extra funds or training?” said a teacher from South Kolkata.