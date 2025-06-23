MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mamata meets Bangladesh envoy after 9 years mid Tagore house vandalism row

The meeting with M. Riaz Hamidullah comes days after Mamata urged Delhi to act on the Kachari House vandalism in Bangladesh

PTI Published 23.06.25, 07:13 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening met newly appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner M. Riaz Hamidullah at the state secretariat, officials said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant was also present during the interaction.

"This was a courtesy meeting," a senior bureaucrat told PTI.

This was the first meeting between Banerjee and a Bangladesh High Commissioner in nearly nine years, sources claimed.

The meeting comes days after Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to engage with the Bangladesh government to investigate the recent incident of vandalism at the historic Kachari House, also known as Rabindra Kachharibari, in Shahzadpur, Sirajganj, Bangladesh. It was the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

