From Darjeeling to Everest: Teenager summits world’s highest peak

She is all of 18 and has the world at her feet.

Pratima Rai, a student of St Joseph’s College, Darjeeling, and a resident of Ghoom, who was part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest Expedition 2025, returned home on Saturday after successfully summiting the world’s highest peak.

She reached the summit of Mount Everest (8,848 metres above sea level) at 3am on May 18, accompanied by her Sherpa guide, and spent nearly 30 minutes at the peak.

“It was a tough expedition. We prayed at the summit, took photographs and began our descent. We reached base camp two days later (May 20),” Pratima told reporters in Siliguri on arriving at the Bagdogra Airport from Delhi on Saturday.

Pratima was received by officials of the NCC group headquarters of Darjeeling and Sikkim, who supported her throughout the training and expedition.

“My next focus is on completing college. After that, I will think about my future plans,” said Pratima, acknowledging the support she received from the NCC and her college.

Pratima’s journey to Everest was anything but easy. She was one of the 10 final climbers selected from an initial pool of 100 cadets. The pan-Indian selection process started in August 2024. The team underwent rigorous high-altitude training, including a preparatory climb of Mt Abi Gamin (7,355 metres) in Uttarakhand, along with other courses essential for scaling the Everest.

The 10-member team of five girls and five boys was flagged off on April 3 by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh from Delhi. The expedition tested the cadets’ physical endurance and mental strength as they braved freezing temperatures, sleepless nights, high-altitude fatigue and constant risk.

“We hope Pratima’s achievement inspires more young girls to pursue adventure and mountaineering,” said Colonel Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Commanding Officer of the 23 Bengal Battalion NCC.