Four years of RI for turtle smuggler caught red handed in 2022

Officials of the Kurseong forest division said that Samiran Raj, who was the range officer of the Bagdogra forest range then, had received a tip-off in December 2022 about an illegal turtle trade

Our Correspondent Published 03.11.25, 07:36 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A resident of Matigara, Siliguri, was convicted of smuggling turtles in a case from 2022.

Officials of the Kurseong forest division said that Samiran Raj, who was the range officer of the Bagdogra forest range then, had received a tip-off in December 2022 about an illegal turtle trade.

“Acting on the information, Samiran Raj — now the range officer of the Panighata range — conducted a raid at Khaprail More in Matigara and nabbed Ujjwal Paul red-handed,” said a forester.

Foresters recovered one Indian Roofed turtle, two Red-Eared Slider turtles and one Brown Roofed turtle from his possession. The Indian Roofed Turtle was found dead, while the other turtles were alive.

The Indian Roofed turtle is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making its possession illegal. The other two are also classified as exotic.

A case was filed in the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Siliguri. He was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of 25,000 on October 17.

“We received the order on Saturday. It also says that in case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months of imprisonment,” said a forester.

