Foresters on alert to help Madhyamik examinees avert jumbo risk, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts draw up plans for student safety near wildlife hubs

Foresters of the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts have drawn up plans to ensure the safety of Madhyamik examinees who have to travel to the fringes of wildlife habitats and through elephant corridors.

The Madhyamik exam starts on Monday across Bengal.

The move assumes significance as on February 23, 2023, Arjun Das, a resident of Maharajaghat in Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri, was killed by a wild elephant while he was on his way to the examination centre on his father's bike to appear for his Madhyamik exam.

The father had taken a short cut through the Baikunthapur forest when the elephant attacked them.

The officials of the Kurseong forest division in Darjeeling and the Baikunthapur forest division in Jalpaiguri have already held meetings with the administrations and have passed specific instructions to their officers and employees so that examinees from or near forest areas do not face problems in reaching the examination centres.

Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong, said they have identified some of the schools which are located in areas under the Bagdogra and Panighata forest ranges where elephant depredation is often reported.

"We will engage quick response teams and specialized vehicles to confirm that no examinee gets delayed or faces an attack due to elephant depredation. Also, our staff will constantly monitor the elephant-crossing zones and other areas where elephants move out, through CCTVs,” said Pandey.

The special vehicle, known as “Airavat,” is equipped with a dart gun, searchlights, first aid kits and, crackers.

“In total, 11 quick response teams will be out in patrolling to protect the examinees. For some examinees, we will make transport arrangements from their homes to the exam centres and vice-versa for their safety,” Pandey added.

M. Raja, the divisional forest officer in Baikunthapur forest division, said they were also making similar arrangements.

“Three QRTs (quick response teams), along with our mobile patrolling team, would be engaged to assist the examinees. We will also hire vehicles for transportation of examinees from areas near wildlife habitats,” he said.

Also, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police will be on alert to help Madhyamik examinees. Sources said that the police would keep vigil in all the 36 exam centres located under seven police stations of the commissionerate.

Around 600 police personnel will be engaged for the job, and policemen with 25 motorbikes will be posted in some of the prominent junctions of the city.

“An examinee or anybody else can dial 100 or at 2662210 for any assistance related to the exam. The policemen on bikes will extend help in case any examinee faces an emergency or an unexpected delay,” said a police officer.

During the Madhyamik exams, movement of goods-carrying vehicles might be restricted for easy movement of traffic, said a source.