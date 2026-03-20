Firefighting first campaign next: Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani focuses on TMC's unity

Krishna Kalyani, the sitting MLA of Raiganj, is yet to kick off the campaign, although two days have passed since the Trinamool Congress announced his candidature.

While CPM nominee Jibananda Singha and Kaushik Chowdhury of the BJP are campaigning with full momentum, Kalyani is currently focused on ensuring unity in Trinamool before starting the electioneering.

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“The MLA has held multiple meetings with booth-level Trinamool leaders and coordinators in the Raiganj municipal area to ensure unity within the party and prevent dissent. He wants to ensure unity before plunging into the campaign,” said a Trinamool functionary.

Kalyani had won Raiganj in 2021 as a BJP candidate. He later joined Trinamool.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kalyani contested as the Trinamool candidate from Raiganj after resigning as the MLA. But he was defeated by a margin of around 47,000 votes.

Trinamool trailed by around 22,000 votes in the Lok Sabha polls in the Raiganj civic area, which has 27 wards.

However, within 45 days, a by-election was held for the Raiganj Assembly seat, where Kalyani registered a decisive victory with a margin of over 50,000 votes on the Trinamool ticket.

Differences later arose between the MLA and representatives of the Raiganj municipality, which Trinamool runs. He publicly criticised the municipal authorities over poor drainage and traffic mismanagement in the town.

Allegations also surfaced that Kalyani used his influence to induct his brother, Pradip Kalyani, into the board of administrators at the municipality, which originally had a three-member structure.

North Dinajpur district Trinamool Chhathra Parishad president Rantu Das resigned as a fallout of the factionalism. Although district president Kanaialal Agarwala resolved the infight temporarily, tensions reportedly resurfaced on multiple occasions.

“So far, Kalyani has stayed away from public rallies and is holding meetings with ward coordinators, former municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, and leaders in rural areas, including dissenting party members. The MLA knows that leaders disgruntled with him need to be pacified for the smooth campaign,” said a senior leader in Raiganj.

Kalyani, however, claimed that Trinamool stood united.

“We are all united. A big match lies ahead, and before that, the dressing room needs to be in order. I will begin my campaign on Friday. We stand by people throughout the year. Those who appear only during elections have the responsibility to prove themselves,” he said.