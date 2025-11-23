‘For me, there are three Mamatas’: Bose completes 3 years as governor today

Calcutta: Governor C.V. Ananda Bose completes three years as Bengal’s constitutional head on Sunday. With the Assembly polls approaching, his fourth year as governor is likely to be the most challenging. The “ground zero” governor wants to stay informed and accessible to the grassroots in his bid to the governor’s office “from file to field”. Having experienced several run-ins with the ruling dispensation, even been accused of harbouring armed goons, Bose wants to reach out to people more intensively and combat violence and corruption in the polls. Though he says politics is not his cup of tea, politics has not left him. On the eve of entering his fourth year, Bose, in an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, spoke elaborately on his projects, his relationship with chief minister Mamata Banerjee and his latest spat with Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee. Excerpts:

Q: Your experience so far as Bengal’s governor

Bose: I am fully satisfied with my three years here, and I am stepping into the fourth year with a lot of rejuvenation and expectations. I would like to quote (John) Milton: ‘To-morrow to fresh woods and pastures new’.

My duty is to work for the people of Bengal. I divide my role into two parts — protecting and defending the Constitution of India and working for the people of Bengal. I have launched a series of programmes to open Raj Bhavan to the common people, beginning with the “Peace Room” after witnessing large-scale violence during the 2023 panchayat elections.

Apart from the Peace Room, I introduced the Jana Raj Bhavan scheme, under which the governor’s motorcade travelled through the state, and anyone could stop it to present their demands or grievances. To make Raj Bhavan more accessible, I launched Aamne Samne (appointment with the governor within 12 hours), travelled by trains, visited vegetable markets and held addas with common people.

President Droupadi Murmu launched the Peace Room scheme at my humble request by giving a symbolic key of Raj Bhavan to the electorate’s representative — the chief minister. Since then, the doors of Raj Bhavan have been open to the people. The Peace Room has received a large number of requests, petitions, complaints, and grievances from across Bengal, and we take immediate steps on them.

Q: What’s next in the election year?

Bose: I have inaugurated my new outreach drive Jal Tarang — under which I travel by boat, stopping at different points along the Hooghly to interact with people living on the riverbank, listen to their grievances and take action on the spot. I plan to camp overnight during these visits.

I will also launch several welfare-oriented programmes for the poor. A new initiative is Amader Gram, Amader Rajyapal (Our Village, Our Governor), under which I will spend an entire day in a village, staying with the residents and noting their concerns. As part of Mission Compassion, Raj Bhavan will offer financial assistance to cancer patients and scholarships to students from humble backgrounds.

With the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Raj Bhavan will launch the Vande Mataram Award for 1,000 school students — both boys and girls. On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, I will present an award named after him to 250 tribal individuals.

Next, I will open the Nari Shakti programme, under which Jan Dhan accounts will be opened in the names of women, with an initial deposit of ₹1,000 or ₹2,000 made by the governor’s office. I will also provide initial capital of ₹1–2 lakh to women’s self-help groups in sectors like tea gardens in north Bengal. Overall, Raj Bhavan will not remain limited to its historic building in the city (Calcutta) — it will function in every corner of the state.

Q: Your views on Mamata Banerjee

Bose: When I became the governor, it was Mamata Banerjee who gave me ‘hatey-khori (initiation into learning Bengali)’. I promised her to learn the language within a year. Within 65 days, I made my first public speech in Bengali. I’m not only learning Bengali, I am a student of her literature as well.

I would refer to Shakespeare here: ‘Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows’. I believe politics also makes strange bedfellows.

There is a misconception that the chief minister and governor are always quarrelling. I don’t believe that. The CM is the elected representative of the people. In a democracy, the front face of the government should be the chief minister, not the governor. The governor should stay in the background.

For me, there are three Mamata Banerjees:

As an individual — She is a poet, singer, dancer, and painter. I have an excellent relationship with this Mamata Banerjee. Mutual respect and affection exist.

As chief minister — The governor and CM are bound by constitutional obligations. I do not compromise on that. We sat together and agreed never to cross our respective Lakshman Rekhas.

As a politician — Politics is not my cup of tea. I don’t enter into it.

Q: Your take on recent controversies

Bose: If you don’t understand my silence, you can’t understand my words. Silence is also very vocal.

In this case, the MP (Kalyan Banerjee) went to the extent of saying that the governor is harbouring criminals in Raj Bhavan. Even more sinister, that the governor is giving arms, ammunition and bombs to one party to attack another. This is a call for mutiny and riot, and violates the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Expert legal opinion suggests these charges are non-bailable and can lead to imprisonment of up to seven years.

Under such circumstances, I felt it was incumbent upon me to re-establish credibility before the public. I ordered a joint inspection and combing operation with representatives of the West Bengal police, central forces, the dog squad and the bomb squad. Every corner of Raj Bhavan was searched, and no arms or ammunition were found. It is better to be transparent.... People know best what is true and what is not.

Q: Your views on the political neutrality of Raj Bhavan

Bose: I see all political parties on a par. Raj Bhavan welcomes all. I want to be a neutral and objective governor. I try to be accessible to all and maintain a balanced relationship with all political parties. But I cannot function as a representative of any party.

I faithfully implement the projects and programmes of the Prime Minister in Bengal and ensure that the benefits of the government of India reach the people of Bengal.

My neutrality is evident in actions — raising the MGNREGA fund issue with the Centre and taking the RG Kar Hospital brutality issue to the Union government. For MGNREGA, I not only wrote a letter but also met the minister concerned in person. I want to be an active governor, who bridges the state and central governments.

Q: What will your role be during elections?

Bose: That of a watchdog. Elections are conducted by the Election Commission. As governor, I won’t interfere in the process. I will focus on two things — violence-free and corruption-free elections. Any threat or intimidation, I will be there to support people and victims. As far as corruption is concerned, I have taken a zero-tolerance approach. I will do everything possible to ensure elections are free and fair.