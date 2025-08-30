MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 August 2025

Footballers from Dooars tea garden hurt in Alipurduar road crash, 14 injured, 4 critical

Players from Meteli Sports Association were travelling for a Barobisha tournament when a lorry rammed their vehicle

Anirban Choudhury Published 30.08.25, 07:56 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Fourteen footballers, most of them from a tea garden in the Dooars, were injured in a road accident on NH31C near Putimari, about 15km from Alipurduar town.

Four players are in critical condition and being treated at Alipurduar District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of around 20 people, including 16 footballers of the Meteli Sports Association team from Jalpaiguri, were travelling to Barobisha, about 35km from Alipurduar, for a football tournament organised by Udayan United Society.

At the Putimari stretch, their driver suddenly slammed on the brakes. An approaching lorry failed to stop in time and rammed into the vehicle, pushing it off the highway into a lowland.

The lorry driver fled immediately after the accident. Locals rushed to the rescue of the injured.

The injured persons were taken to Alipurduar District Hospital, while the police shifted the rest. All victims suffered head injuries.

Doctors said that four footballers sustained serious injuries, while the others were discharged after primary treatment.

The organisers cancelled Friday’s match in view of the accident.

Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Alipurduar, said: “Police rescued the injured players and took them to the hospital. An investigation has been initiated to trace the lorry involved.”

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi's China feelers: Ahead of Xi Jinping meet, message of axis to tackle US tariffs

This overture to Beijing comes at a time when India is being singled out by strategic partner US for secondary sanctions as punishment for buying Russian oil, which China does in bigger volumes without facing the music yet
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.
Quote left Quote right

We will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT