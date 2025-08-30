Footballers from Dooars tea garden hurt in Alipurduar road crash, 14 injured, 4 critical

Fourteen footballers, most of them from a tea garden in the Dooars, were injured in a road accident on NH31C near Putimari, about 15km from Alipurduar town.

Four players are in critical condition and being treated at Alipurduar District Hospital.

A group of around 20 people, including 16 footballers of the Meteli Sports Association team from Jalpaiguri, were travelling to Barobisha, about 35km from Alipurduar, for a football tournament organised by Udayan United Society.

At the Putimari stretch, their driver suddenly slammed on the brakes. An approaching lorry failed to stop in time and rammed into the vehicle, pushing it off the highway into a lowland.

The lorry driver fled immediately after the accident. Locals rushed to the rescue of the injured.

The injured persons were taken to Alipurduar District Hospital, while the police shifted the rest. All victims suffered head injuries.

Doctors said that four footballers sustained serious injuries, while the others were discharged after primary treatment.

The organisers cancelled Friday’s match in view of the accident.

Y. Raghuvamshi, SP, Alipurduar, said: “Police rescued the injured players and took them to the hospital. An investigation has been initiated to trace the lorry involved.”