Flood fears rise in south Bengal as rivers swell amid days of continuous downpour

Continuous rainfall over the past few days has triggered a sharp rise in the water levels of several rivers in south Bengal, raising the spectre of floods.

On Wednesday, rivers such as the Kangsabati, Dwarakeswar, Gandheswari, Shilabati and Subarnarekha were flowing alarmingly high, prompting the state administration to issue alerts in districts such as East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Howrah.

At several places, rivers have already breached earthen banks with water entering residential areas.

Bankura and Purulia have already recorded over 100 millimetres of rainfall, prompting officials to remain on high alert.

The situation has been further aggravated by the threat of high tide during the upcoming full moon, intensifying fears of flooding in East and West Midnapore. Residents have been spending sleepless nights, particularly near the swollen Kangsabati and Shilabato rivers in East Midnapore and West Midnapore, respectively.

Disaster management officer of East Midnapore, Niranjan Mandal, said: “Around 19mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, which caused a rise in the Kangsabati water level. We are keeping an eye on the situation.”

In West Midnapore’s Chandrakona II Block, the Shilabati river, which had earlier caused flash floods, continues to threaten surrounding villages. Several breaches in earthen dykes have led to the flooding of multiple areas. With small bridges having collapsed, many risking their lives by crossing the river in small boats”.

On Wednesday, members of Krishak Sangram Parishad, a farmers’ organisation, submitted a seven-point memorandum to the East Midnapore district magistrate, demanding proper arrangements for drainage during heavy rainfall and compensation for flood-hit farmers, among others.

Parishad secretary Narayan Chandra Nayak said: “Since Tuesday, the water level of all rivers has been rising fast because of heavy rain. If water is released from the barrages at one go, there is a possibility of waterlogging or flooding in East Midnapore.”

He alleged that although the district administration had initiated repair work on drainage canals after last year’s monsoon, most of it remains incomplete.

“No initiative has been taken to repair river dykes. Also, cleaning work in drainage canals, especially removing sludge and garbage, has not yet started. As a result, water is already accumulating in several low-lying areas,” he said.

Reports of flooding have come in from Garbeta, Chandrakona and Ghatal in West Midnapore, as well as parts of Bankura, Hooghly and Howrah.

In June, a low-pressure trough brought heavy rainfall to both these districts and Calcutta, setting the stage for the current situation.

Farmland is already affected. Seedbeds of Aman paddy in low-lying areas are already submerged, and cultivation of flowers such as marigolds, butterfly pea and garden balsam is seriously hit. “Vegetable farming has also been hit hard,” Parishad secretary Nayak added.

In Bankura, the Meenapur bridge over the Dwarakeswar river has already been submerged, cutting off road connectivity for residents of villages such as Banshi and Aralbanshi. With no alternative roads available, many are confined to their homes.

Adding to the worry is the pressure building in the Kangsabati reservoir. An official said: “Water is gushing into Mukutmanipur.... If necessary, more water may have to be released from the reservoir. There is a possibility of that the DVC will release water after assessing the situation. The threat of fresh floods cannot be avoided.”

Forecast: More rain

The Alipore Meteorological Office has forecast more heavy rainfall in the coming days across four western districts, which could push already swollen rivers above danger levels and intensify the threat of flooding in south Bengal.

A senior official at Nabanna said: “All district administrations have been instructed to be on alert and take preparatory steps in advance so that immediate action can be taken if any river crosses the danger level.”

Overall, seven districts are expected to get rain on Thursday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms has been forecast for East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and North and South 24-Parganas. Scattered showers are likely to continue in other south Bengal districts as well. From Friday to Sunday, rainfall intensity may decrease slightly in south Bengal, but the department has issued a warning of renewed heavy rainfall on Monday in North and South 24-Parganas.