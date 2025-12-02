Flights to Cooch Behar to stop as IndiaOne Air cites operational reasons

IndiaOne Air, the private airline company running a flight service between Calcutta and Cooch Behar, has announced that it will terminate it from January 31, 2026.

“IndiaOne Air will stop its services from Cooch Behar airport after January 31. They have officially notified us,” Subhashis Pal, the airport director of Cooch Behar, said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the airline cited "operational reasons" for its decision.

On February 21, 2023, IndiaOne Air began operating a nine-seater aircraft between Cooch Behar and Calcutta under “UDAN,” the Centre’s regional air-connectivity scheme.

“The airline’s three-year contract under UDAN was to continue till February 2026, but it chose to terminate the service early,” said a source.

Many Cooch Behar residents are disappointed.

“The flight service had quickly gained popularity. The flights operated daily, and the demand for tickets was consistently high. We could reach Calcutta in just an hour. Now again, we will have to rely entirely on trains and buses,” said Moumita Deb, a resident.

The business fraternity has demanded that the state and central governments take initiatives to bring in a new airline company and ensure that the flight service continues between Calcutta and Cooch Behar from February 2026 onwards.

“Before the Cooch Behar airport becomes defunct again, both the governments should take effective steps to get a new airline for the flight service and keep it going,” said a businessman.