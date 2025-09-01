Five-day training for homestay owners, Sikkim focus: Spiffy and sustainable services

The state tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim has started a five-day community-based tourism training programme for homestay accommodations to improve service standards in homestays for better hospitality in these places.

The training, which commenced at Gupti in Sadam of the Namchi district on Friday, is being conducted in collaboration with the Himalayan Footprint Cooperative Society.

Altogether, 38 participants have joined the programme, among whom there are homestay owners, tourism professionals and hospitality service providers from across the district.

The training will end on September 2.

“This initiative is a significant step towards empowering local communities and positioning Sikkim as a pioneer in responsible and sustainable tourism. We are focusing on grassroots capacity building, fostering sustainability, and encouraging community ownership,” said Tenzing Gelay Bhutia, the additional director-hospitality, of the department.

According to him, successful tourism entrepreneurs are working as resource persons for the training.

“In Sikkim, homestays have mushroomed across the state. The programme is a strategic step towards strengthening the local tourism ecosystem by fostering community participation and enhancing hospitality standards. It is designed to build capacity among homestay owners, tourism stakeholders, and service providers across the region,” said a source.

During these five days, those who have joined the training would be apprised about sustainable tourism practices, guest service and hospitality standards, hygiene, safety, and sanitation protocols, and preservation of local culture through responsible tourism.

“The participants were also taken to Chalamthang on a familiarisation tour, as it is a successful model of community-based tourism. They gained firsthand insights and practical exposure through the visit,” the source added.

Through the training, the state government intends to promote inclusive and community-led tourism models, which would enhance local livelihoods and will also protect and celebrate Sikkim’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

“We want the homestays to maintain proper standards while providing services to tourists checking into their properties. Also, maintenance of hygiene and proper disposal of waste are vital not only for the satisfaction of tourists but also to prevent pollution. Such training programmes would be conducted across the state,” said an official.

Those associated with the tourism industry have appreciated the initiative.

“Such training is necessary to ensure that tourists get the best hospitality in homestays. Also, most homestay owners and people associated with them are from rural areas and need to have basic knowledge to cater to tourists,” said Debashis Chakraborty, general secretary, the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators’ Association.