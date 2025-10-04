Firecracker stuffed into mouth and set alight, village police personnel held in Birbhum

A village police personnel was arrested after family members of a youth lodged a complaint that the accused put a firecracker in the mouth of a youth and set it on fire, leaving him injured in Birbhum’s Margram on Thursday.

Police said that family members of Hemanta Bagdi, 24, a resident of Chandpara village in Margram police station area in Birbhum, alleged that Sujan Marjit had put the firecracker in the mouth of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victim was going to watch the immersion of Durga idol along with his wife in the village when the incident took place. It was not clear why the village police personnel attacked the victim all of a sudden,” said a villager.

However, a source close to the accused person said that Marjit had denied the charges. The police said that as Hemanta was injured, he was rushed to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital.

The angry villagers staged a demonstration and stopped the immersion procession for some time until police reached the spot and arrested the village police personnel.

The accused was produced at the Rampurhat court on Friday and he was sent to judicial custody for seven days.