MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Fire gutted 10 shops at old market area in Jalpaiguri, electrical short circuit behind the cause

Police, fire brigade personnel and residents rushed to the spot and worked together to control the fire. Two fire engines were deployed, which successfully brought the flames under control

Our Correspondent Published 03.01.26, 08:13 AM
A shop engulfed by the blaze at the market in Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri, on Friday. Pictures by Biplab Basak

A shop engulfed by the blaze at the market in Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri, on Friday. Pictures by Biplab Basak

Around 10 shops were gutted in a blaze in the old market area of Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri district, on Friday morning.

Police, fire brigade personnel and residents rushed to the spot and worked together to control the fire. Two fire engines were deployed, which successfully brought the flames under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire department officials suspect that an electrical short circuit might have caused
the fire.

During the operation, gas cylinders stored inside a sweet shop were swiftly removed to prevent an explosion.

Jhulan Goswami, the vice-chairman of Mainaguri municipality, was present at the scene. “We have repeatedly asked the traders to keep the access roads of the market clear. However, many shopkeepers ignored the warnings and left their goods on the access routes, obstructing the firefighters. We thank the fire service for their prompt and effective response,” he said.

A source stated the fire service department, the police and the municipality initiated a joint investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners incurred financial losses. “The total loss is yet to be assessed. We stand by the affected traders and will extend necessary help to them,” Goswami added.

RELATED TOPICS

Market Fire Jalpaiguri Fire Tenders Firefighters Short Circuit
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR has a parent problem: Suspicious-mapping call for 24 lakh Bengal voters

Sources said these 24.21 lakh voters had come under suspicion on the grounds of too many of them linking themselves to the same parent — particularly, a parent who seemed too young to have had so many children when the previous SIR was conducted
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

MP has become epicentre of misgovernance. Every time poor die, Modi ji remains silent

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT