Fire gutted 10 shops at old market area in Jalpaiguri, electrical short circuit behind the cause

Around 10 shops were gutted in a blaze in the old market area of Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri district, on Friday morning.

Police, fire brigade personnel and residents rushed to the spot and worked together to control the fire. Two fire engines were deployed, which successfully brought the flames under control.

Fire department officials suspect that an electrical short circuit might have caused

the fire.

During the operation, gas cylinders stored inside a sweet shop were swiftly removed to prevent an explosion.

Jhulan Goswami, the vice-chairman of Mainaguri municipality, was present at the scene. “We have repeatedly asked the traders to keep the access roads of the market clear. However, many shopkeepers ignored the warnings and left their goods on the access routes, obstructing the firefighters. We thank the fire service for their prompt and effective response,” he said.

A source stated the fire service department, the police and the municipality initiated a joint investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners incurred financial losses. “The total loss is yet to be assessed. We stand by the affected traders and will extend necessary help to them,” Goswami added.