FIR stick on graft: Mamata Banerjee warns of legal action against anyone asking for 'cut' from beneficiaries

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned that her government would initiate legal action against anyone found collecting money from the beneficiaries of the state government's social welfare schemes.

The chief minister's announcement came in the wake of allegations that a section of politicians from the ruling Trinamool Congress and bureaucrats had been coercing poor people to share a part of the cash benefits reaching their bank accounts.

“Anybody found taking money for any government work, which includes the social welfare schemes, will face legal steps. We will file FIRs against such people and stringent action will be taken,” Mamata said while speaking at an administrative review meeting in Alipurduar.

During this leg of her district tour, which started from Murshidabad, the chief minister has made it clear that people should lodge complaints with the police if anybody sought money from them while promising benefits under any social welfare scheme of the government.

Last month, allegations were made by several beneficiaries of the Bangla Awas Yojana that some elected representatives and TMC leaders of their areas forced them to share a part of the money they received from the state government for the construction of houses.

“If anybody seeks money from any beneficiary, the latter should file a complaint with the police. If the police don’t act, they can directly inform my office. We will take suitable action then. People in this district and across the state should understand that they don't have to pay a penny to anyone to avail the benefits under any scheme,” added the chief minister.

While speaking at the meeting in Alipurduar, a district with around 27 per cent tribal population, Mamata also alerted administrative officials that they should monitor land deals in the district.

“You must ensure that not a single plot owned by the tribal population is illegally grabbed. It is a criminal offence to take tribal land by whatever means,” she stressed.

The chief minister elaborated on the initiatives taken by her government for the tea workers and their families.

Altogether, there are 61 tea estates in Alipurduar district.

“We have also set up two industrial estates in Jaigaon and Ethelbari (in Alipurduar). The administration and the state MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) department should work together to find prospective investors who would be allotted land for their industrial units in these locations. Such MSME units will also generate employment in the district,” Mamata said.

The chief minister, who had earlier expressed concerns about the flood caused in the Dooars by rivers that descend from Bhutan and the debris piled up on the riverbeds, said the state would soon come up with a policy to extract minor minerals (stones, pebbles and sand) from the Jainti river bed.

The Jainti river, which flows through the Buxa Tiger Reserve area, has had huge piles of debris lying on its bed for years now.

“We have asked the chief secretary to come up with a policy. It will increase the state’s earnings on one hand, while on the other hand, local residents will get a new employment option,” the chief minister said.