Fear grips Sundarbans village as tiger strays in, mauls forest official

A forest official suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a tiger in Sundarban’s Kultali block on Monday. The incident occurred in West Bengal’s Maipith-Baikunthapur village, where the big cat had strayed in from the forest.

1 4 A screengrab from the viral video

The injured official, identified as Ganesh Shyamol, was part of the forest department’s specialised tiger team. While attempting to push the animal back into its habitat Monday morning, the tiger lunged at him, gripping him in its jaws.

A viral video of the attack shows two other forest officials beating the tiger with sticks to free their colleague.

Shyamol was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was initially treated.

2 4 Ganesh Shyamol | Image by: Pintu Mondal

Divisional Forest Officer of South 24 Parganas, Nisha Goswami, told The Telegraph Online that Shyamol is now in stable condition and has been transferred to the trauma care centre at SSKM Hospital.

Monday’s attack is the latest in a series of tiger incursions that have left villagers on edge.

On January 9, another tiger had strayed into the same village, injuring several residents. It remains unclear whether the tiger involved in Monday’s attack was the same one, Goswami said.

3 4 Forest officials repairing and installing nylon fence/ image by: Pintu Mondal

On Sunday, villagers once again spotted a tiger and alerted the forest department. Pugmarks were also found in the area later that night.

The frequency of such incidents has alarmed residents, who claim that tiger incursions have increased in recent months. In meetings with forest officials, they have urged authorities to reinforce the fencing at vulnerable entry points to prevent tigers from straying into human settlements.

Forest officials have advised locals to take precautions, such as ensuring that dead livestock are not dumped in the jungle, as this could attract predators. They also pointed to a possible shortage of prey in the wild, which may be forcing tigers to venture into villages in search of food.

4 4 Forest officials repairing and installing nylon fence/ image by: Pintu Mondal

Conservation specialist Joydeep Kundu believes that breaches in the protective fencing may also be a factor. "We need to assess whether the nylon fences have been compromised. Sometimes, villagers cut holes in them while collecting firewood or honey, leaving gaps for tigers to pass through," Kundu told regional news portals.

Kundu lauded the forest department’s rapid response team for its efforts. "They have successfully intercepted and returned several tigers to the forest. This was an unfortunate accident, but such incidents can happen anytime. I am sure the authorities will take necessary steps to address the situation," he said.

As tiger incursions become more frequent, the villagers of Kultali remain on edge, hoping for stronger preventive measures before another attack takes place.