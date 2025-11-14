Fast in Delhi for result, preferably at Jantar Mantar for Centre's attention: Adhir to Matuas

Former Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said the ongoing hunger strike by the Matuas in Thakurnagar against the SIR exercise would “yield no result” and advised the protesters to shift their agitation to Delhi, preferably to Jantar Mantar, to draw the Centre’s attention.

Chowdhury, who joined the fasting Matuas to express solidarity, urged them to

continue their movement strategically rather than locally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I came here invited by the protesting Matuas to share their stage and to express solidarity. But truly, neither the Centre nor the state government is ready to listen to you. Such a hunger strike here in Thakurnagar will have no outcome until you take it in front of their nose in Delhi, preferably at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

The Congress veteran said the Union government should address the growing anxiety among the Matuas over the citizenship issue and promulgate an ordinance to grant them unconditional citizenship.

“Those who were not on the 2002 voters’ list but have participated in elections since should be allowed to remain on the rolls,” Chowdhury said, referring to the benchmark year fixed by the Election Commission.

He added that the Centre should bring an ordinance during the winter session of Parliament to ensure citizenship rights for the Matuas.

The hunger strike, which entered its ninth day on Thursday, began as a demand for either the withdrawal or simplification of the SIR exercise.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Mamatabala Thakur joined the fast, declaring it would continue until the demand was met.

Chowdhury, however, advised the devotees to suspend the fast and take their protest to the national capital.

Following Chowdhury’s appeal, All India Matua Mahasangh general secretary Sukesh Chowdhury broke his hunger strike on Thursday.

“The hunger strike will continue under the leadership of Mamata Thakur...,” he said.