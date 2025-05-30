Fake teachers at state-run madrasas get salaries, says CPM state secretary Md Salim

CPM state secretary Md Salim alleged on Thursday that government funds were being siphoned off on the pretext of paying salaries to teachers at state-run madrasas across Bengal.

“In madrasas, there are fake teachers. Some persons, who never teach at these institutions, have been enrolled and money is being withdrawn as their salaries,” Salim, who was in Cooch Behar on Thursday, told media persons.

The CPM leader came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government on the School Service Commission scam that left thousands of school teachers in uncertainty.

“Time and again, the court had sought the list of the names of those who had paid money to get teachers’ jobs. The chief minister and her government, however, did not submit it. The CBI probe has revealed that there are many such candidates. Instead of working for the interest of the teachers who fairly got the jobs, the state government is keen to help those who had indulged in corruption to get the job,” he said.

“There is a similar scam in the recruitment of primary teachers. We believe it will also be proved in due course,” the CPM leader added.

Salim was also critical of the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government while referring to the north Bengal tea sector.

“Ahead of the elections, the Prime Minister and the Union finance minister had come to north Bengal and made lengthy promises for the development of tea workers and improvement of the tea industry. The chief minister, too, made certain commitments. However, the central and state governments did nothing for the industry and its workers. Whatever they had said turned out to be hollow promises,” he said.

In north Bengal, several tea gardens are closed. Plus, there are allegations that some tea garden owners are not depositing the provident funds of workers.