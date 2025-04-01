Explosion at illegal firecracker manufacturing unit kills seven including four kids

At least seven people, including four children, were killed when a massive explosion ripped through an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Rayour (Third Gheri) in South 24-Parganas on Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm at the residence of Chandrakanta Banik in the Patharpratima area of Sunderbans police district. A huge stockpile of firecrackers caught fire and exploded, reducing the house to rubble.

Patharpratima is under the jurisdiction of Dholahat police station.

All the victims belonged to the same family, and a few injured neighbours were taken to Kakdwip hospital and Diamond Harbour super-speciality hospital.

Prabhabati Banik 80, Arabinda Banik 65, Santana Banik 28, Arnab Banik 9, Anushka Banik 6, Ashmita Banik, eight months and Ankit Banik, six months, were charred to death. Pratima Mullick, a resident, who brought an injured person to the Diamond Harbour hospital, said: “We heard a deafening sound and found the house in flames. At least seven of the 11 family members were killed. We managed to rescue one (Sutapa Banik, 33) and brought her to the hospital.”

Sources said three of the family were missing.

The blast was so powerful that it led to extensive damage, with several other people reportedly injured.

Local sources said they feared the toll might rise as many were suspected of being trapped under the debris.

The firecrackers were being manufactured for the upcoming Basanti Puja and Ram Navami festivals.

The impact of the explosion intensified when an LPG cylinder inside the house also exploded, triggering a massive fire. The force of the blast caused damage to several adjacent houses.

Patharpratima M L A Sameer Kumar Jana described the incident as “deeply shocking”.

He said: “As far as I know, the blast occurred accidentally. There is a possibility that more people are still trapped inside.”

A large contingent from Dholahat police station has rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are going on amid fears that the death toll may rise.

On February 8, in the Rathtala area of Kalyani town, Nadia, four people had lost their lives in a devastating blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit. The explosion tore apart the 500-square-foot factory.