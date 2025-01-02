MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at 8 places in Bengal in connection with Rs 1,000 crore cyber fraud in Tamil Nadu

Raids are underway simultaneously at five places in Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas in Kolkata and in three other locations in districts

PTI Published 02.01.25, 01:27 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) started conducting raids at eight locations across West Bengal on Thursday in connection with its probe into cyber frauds involving over Rs 1,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, a senior officer said.

Raids are underway simultaneously at five places in Park Street, Salt Lake, and Baguihati areas in Kolkata and in three other locations in districts, he said.

During the raid in Salt Lake area, the ED sleuths detained a person for questioning, the officer said.

"Our officers are now conducting raids at a flat in a high-end residential complex in Baguihati," he told PTI.

Several people based in states in eastern India have been found involved in the crime, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

