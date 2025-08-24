Elephants to steal the show at Gorumara’s Puja tourism drive

Authorities of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri are all set to turn pet elephants into the biggest draw during the coming Durga Puja season, with the state forest department planning an elaborate tourism package featuring the animals.

At the heart of the initiative is the Dhupjhora elephant camp, which is being revamped to offer visitors a close-up view of elephant life. From designated selfie zones by the Murti river to witnessing elephants bathing and grooming, the package promises more than just a safari.

Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division, said that the department wanted to develop the Puja package around elephants.

“We are creating opportunities for tourists to spend time with pet elephants, watch their daily activities and understand them better. The idea is not just to show elephants, but to help people connect with them. Alongside, we want to campaign that protecting wildlife and avoiding conflict with them is essential for the survival of both,” he said.

According to Sen, tourists will watch mahouts train young elephants, see how the giants are cared for after a day’s duty, and learn about their daily menu and work schedule. The selfie zones will maintain a safe distance, while ensuring that travellers capture memorable moments with the animals, he said.

The DFO said during the Puja days, visitors reaching Gorumara, the second-largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal, and its surroundings would have the option to participate in Durga Puja at the Bichabhanga forest village, organised by forest dwellers in their own style.

“From the rhythmic beats of the madal (a traditional drum) during the ceremonial welcome of the goddess, to enjoying the bhog served on sal leaves, the celebration offers an authentic local experience that stands apart from urban pujas,” Sen added.

The department is also arranging guided visits for guests to observe the communication between mahouts and elephants, along with insights into the training of elephants.