Electric shock kills 12-year-old in Murshidabad

Biplab Haldar, 12, a Class VI student of Sagarpara High School in Murshidabad, was electrocuted on Saturday when he was trying to make a toy car by watching a YouTube video.

Family members said that Biplab was making the toy car by using cardboard boxes. After making the body of the car, the student used bottle caps to make the wheels. He used small iron rods as axles of the wheels.

“The boy connected the car to the switchboard with a wire to make the car run on electricity... As soon as he switched on the electricity, he fell on the floor unconscious,” said a relative.

Biplab's uncle and father rushed him to the Domkal subdivisional hospital, 20km away from their village Sagarpara, on a motorbike. At the hospital, he was declared dead.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for a postmortem.

The Domkol subdivisional police officer, Subham Bajaj, said parents should ensure that their wards didn't try to do what they see on social media platforms.