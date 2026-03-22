Election Commission likely to publish first supplementary voters' list for Bengal on Monday

The Election Commission is likely to release the first supplementary voters’ list for West Bengal on Monday evening, officials said. The list is part of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise.

The list will be published in the same format as the final electoral roll. Copies will be sent to district election officers and displayed at polling booths before being uploaded online.

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"The adjudication process has been extensive, and a significant number of cases, over 27 lakh, have already been resolved after due verification. The supplementary list transparently incorporates these outcomes," an EC official said, reported PTI.

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These 27 lakh voters were part of the 60 lakh names marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters’ list published on February 28. The cases were taken up for verification before arriving at the updated list.

"A large number of entries were kept under adjudication for further scrutiny. The supplementary list reflects the outcome of that verification process. The list will first be displayed at polling booths. It will subsequently be made available online," the official said.

Security has been tightened ahead of the release. Officials said steps are in place to maintain law and order and prevent any disturbance during the process.

"We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that the publication process remains peaceful. Adequate security arrangements and close monitoring will be ensured in sensitive locations," he added.

A total of 705 judicial officers have been assigned to decide on inclusion or exclusion of names in the list, following the Commission’s guidelines.

The state government has also asked district magistrates to take precautionary measures. They have been told to maintain law and order and ensure proper coordination with police authorities.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will take place on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.