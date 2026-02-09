MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Election Commission asks Bengal to complete transfer of poll-duty police personnel by February 15

Directive sent to home secretary seeks immediate compliance report as state gears up for Assembly elections due within three months

PTI Published 09.02.26, 03:52 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The Election Commission has directed the West Bengal government to complete the transfer and posting of police personnel directly connected with election duties by February 15, an official said.

In a letter to the state’s home secretary, the office of the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO), West Bengal, said the instruction was issued in continuation of an earlier memorandum dated January 12.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in less than three months.

“I am directed to request you to complete the transfer/posting of police personnel, connected directly with the election, by February 15 positively,” the letter said, adding that a compliance report should be sent “immediately for onward transmission to the Election Commission”.

The letter stressed the need for timely action and asked the state administration to take necessary action in the matter.

A copy of the communication was also forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police (Legal) and the State Police Nodal Officer for information and follow-up, the official said.

The transfer of police personnel associated with election duties is part of the Commission’s standard measures to ensure free and fair polls.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

