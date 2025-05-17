Eighth edition of Gitanjali Mango Festival to be held in Siliguri for three days

Siliguri will host the eighth edition of the Gitanjali Mango Festival at a mall near Matigara from June 6 to 8.

The three-day event will unite mango lovers, farmers, students, and tourists to celebrate India’s national fruit. It is being organised by the Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) and the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Basu, one of the organisers and the convener of ACT, said the festival began in 2010 as a student outreach programme, and is now among north Bengal’s most anticipated summer events. “This year’s festival will feature over 300 varieties of mangoes, including rare and indigenous ones. One of the main attractions will be the highly prized ‘Miyazaki’ mango, known for its deep red hue and unique sweetness, which will be showcased at the event with a price of around ₹2 lakh per kilo,” he said.

“Around 62 farmers from different parts of India, and farmers from Nepal, will participate in the festival. Their mango collections will be displayed and sold in around 30 stalls. Visitors can savour and purchase varieties seldom found in local markets,” said Basu. He said the festival will also present a wide range of traditional mango-based products such as sweets, pickles, papads, dried mango snacks and payesh (rice pudding).

“The opening day will include a lineup of performances reflecting the region’s artistic vibrancy. Children will participate in a drawing competition on the second day. The third day will feature a mango-eating contest for participants of all ages,” added Basu.

Abhaya Basu, also associated with the event, said they aim to reconnect youths with India’s agricultural traditions. “The mango trade in north Bengal predates the colonial tea economy. Through this festival, we hope to revive that forgotten legacy,” she said.