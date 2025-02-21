Eco-sensitive blow to tourism zone at Gorumara National Park, stakeholders worried

The Union environment ministry has marked an area of over 270 square kilometres on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park as an eco-sensitive zone, sending shockwaves among tourism stakeholders in the Dooars as they fear the tag may cast a shadow on the industry that employs over one lakh people.

Gorumara, the second largest habitat of the one-horned rhino in Bengal, and its fringe areas, are frequented by thousands of tourists every year.

“The ministry of environment, forest and climate change issued a notification and the state government forwarded it to us. According to the guidelines of the Centre, several activities cannot be carried out in such eco-sensitive zones,” said Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of Gorumara wildlife division.

According to him, no permission will be granted for the construction of any permanent cottage, resort, hotel or similar accommodation in the eco-sensitive zone, which varies from a distance of 1km to 17km from the boundary of the national park, spread over an area of 79.85 square kilometres.

“Beyond the park, the radius of the eco-sensitive zone will vary in different locations. While at some places, it will be only one kilometre, the zone will stretch up to 17km in other areas. This is what has left us concerned as there are hundreds of private accommodations.... The forest department as well as the Jalpaiguri district administration is yet to clarify whether we can run our properties,” said Dibyendu Deb, the president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association.

Sources have said Mal, Matiali, Kranti and Mainaguri blocks which surround the national park boast around 240 private hotels and resorts. Some state-run accommodations also operate in the areas.

“Around one lakh people are directly associated with the tourism sector here. We are more concerned as around 50 private resorts have been closed down in the Buxa Tiger Reserve area (in the neighbouring Alipurduar district) following directives of the National Green Tribunal. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Sabyasachi Roy, advisor, Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Welfare Association.

Sources in the forest department said the notification stipulated that no such industry which could cause pollution could be set up in the eco-sensitive zone. No polluted water can be drained into the rivers, rivulets and other water bodies either.

“There is a ban on mining of minor minerals like sand and stone, use of fire wood and plastic carry bags,” said a source.

A senior official of the Jalpaiguri district administration said several popular hotels and resorts in tourist attractions like Lataguri, Dhupjhora, Ramsai, Nagrakata, Matiali and Chalsa might have to wind up their businesses because of the notification.

“According to the directive, a district-level committee has to be formed under the chairmanship of the district magistrate. It will draw up a master plan to decide on what has to be done on the existing tourism-related infrastructure,” said the official.

Shama Parveen, the district magistrate, said she would soon convene a meeting of the committee.

“We will elaborately discuss all issues to come up with a clear plan as to what activities will be allowed within the zone,” she said.