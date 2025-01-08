Dulal Sarkar murder: Police summon Trinamul Congress leader, two brothers for questioning

Police on Tuesday summoned Narendranath Tiwari, the president of the Englishbazar town committee of the Trinamool Congress, and his two brothers for questioning as part of the probe into the murder of Dulal Sarkar who was shot dead on Thursday.

Tiwari, 62, a former chairman of the Englishbazar municipality, reached the police station here around 1pm with his brothers Birendranath aka BN and Akhilesh.

Police officers started interrogating the trio from 5pm, which was continuing at 9pm. Senior officers reached the Englishbazar police station where the trio were being interrogated.

Although Tiwari was not available for comments, Birendranath, his brother, said: “Police have summoned us for questioning in connection with Dulal Sarkar's murder. We do not have any connection with the incident and all of us are ready to cooperate with the police."

Tiwari, who is the chairman of Trinamool’s Hindi cell in Malda, served as a Congress councillor and the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality for some years. His wife, too, was a councillor.

In 2018, he joined Trinamool, along with Sabina Yeasmin, who is a minister of state now.

The move by the district police follows some recent remarks of Chaitali Sarkar, the slain TMC leader’s wife.

Chaitali, who is also a councillor, claimed that some “influential people” were behind the murder.

“Some people had differences with my husband. The people of Malda know them. I suspect he was brutally killed as he was supposed to get more important posts,” she said on Monday.

Police sources said the interrogation was in progress. “Those probing the case are gathering certain details from them,” said a source.

Security for civic chief

North Dinajpur district police have deputed an armed policeman to provide security to Ramnibas Saha, the chairman of the Kaliaganj municipality.

On Monday, the security guard was deputed for him. The decision was made following the recent murder of Trinamool councillor Dulal Sarkar in Malda, sources said.

“I will be completing three years as the civic chairman on March 25 and have never faced security concerns before. Even then, I have been advised by the police to avail the security and I will adhere to it,” said Saha, who heads the Trinamool-run board in Kaliaganj.