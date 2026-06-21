Dissolve GTA: Bimal Gurung writes to chief minister Suvendu Adhikari

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led by Bimal Gurung on Saturday sent a letter to chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, requesting him to dissolve the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and replace it with a new system.

The letter signed by Gurung and party national general secretary Roshan Giri says that many office bearers of the GTA have resigned from their posts, leading to questions over the administration and future governance of the Darjeeling hills, the Terai and the Dooars.

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The Morcha was one of the signatories to the tripartite agreement signed in July 2011 to set up the GTA, an autonomous body in the hills.

“We most respectfully urge the Government of West Bengal to consider the dissolution and supersession of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in accordance with the relevant provisions of law. We believe that such a measure would not only ensure administrative clarity and stability but also create the necessary space for a broader, more inclusive and meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders,” reads the letter.

“Such a process would help foster mutual trust and understanding, thereby paving the way towards the formulation of a permanent political solution that reflects the democratic aspirations and expectations of the people of the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars,” it says.

The move by Morcha — an ally of the BJP — follows the resignation of Anit Thapa, the chief executive and head of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), and some other members of the GTA Sabha.

The BGPM, an ally of Trinamool, had been helming the GTA. Some GTA members have resigned from the party but are still in the hill body.

“Considering the present state of affairs in the GTA, our party has sent the letter to the chief minister. After the resignation of the office bearers, there is doubt as to whether the GTA can function properly,” said a Morcha leader.