BSF thwarts Bangladeshi bid to reenter India through unfenced Malda border stretch

Tension cropped up along the India-Bangladesh border at Sukdebpur in Malda district on Saturday morning when around 20 Bangladeshis who had been pushed back from India recently attempted to reenter the country through a porous stretch of the frontier.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel upped the vigil to thwart the infiltration. Residents of Sukdebpur under the jurisdiction of the Baishnabnagar police station also gathered near the border in support of the security forces.

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According to local people and BSF sources, nearly 1,000 Bangladeshis assembled near the Chouka post under the jurisdiction of the Shibganj police station in Chapai-Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, along with around 20 Bangladeshis who had reportedly been pushed back recently.

Anticipating possible unrest and infiltration attempts, security arrangements along the international border were intensified.

The residents of Sukdebpur gathered near the border and vowed to prevent attempts to breach it.

Pijush Mandal, a resident of Sukdebpur, alleged that around 20 Bangladeshis who had been pushed back from India recently attempted to reenter the country through the unfenced border.

“The BSF immediately went on high alert and foiled the intrusion attempt. We also gathered there in support of the BSF. Sensing the alertness of the force and the mood of the Indian citizens, the intruders retreated,” Mandal said.

He alleged that after the failed attempt, the group, along with nearly 1,000 Bangladeshis, gathered on the other side of the border for a few hours before dispersing as the BSF stood firmly along the border.

Tarak Ghosh, a schoolteacher from Baishnabnagar, pointed out that a 1.2km-long stretch of the international border at Sukdebpur remained unfenced.

“It is good that initiatives for installing barbed wire fencing along the unfenced stretch have gained momentum. Once the entire stretch is fenced, such infiltration attempts may be reduced significantly,” Ghosh said.

Around two years ago, the BSF, along with local people, began installing barbed wire fencing along the border at Sukdebpur.

At that time, objections were reportedly raised from the Bangladesh side, including by members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The issue was later resolved following discussions between the BSF and BGB officers.