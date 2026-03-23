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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Dilip Ghosh’s wife unhappy over BJP ticket denial, flags Suvendu, Arjun Singh family nominations

Rinku Majumdar had sought the BJP's nomination from the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat and had submitted her biodata to the party leadership for consideration. However, when the party's second list of candidates named another nominee for the seat, she voiced her resentment

PTI Published 23.03.26, 10:51 PM
Former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. File picture

Rinku Majumdar, wife of former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, on Friday publicly expressed displeasure after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections, claiming that the leadership's argument of not fielding multiple members from the same family was not applied uniformly.

Majumdar had sought the BJP's nomination from the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat and had submitted her biodata to the party leadership for consideration. However, when the party's second list of candidates named another nominee for the seat, she voiced her resentment and raised objections.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal at the party's Bidhannagar office, Majumdar said she had conveyed her grievance to the central leadership.

"It was not right to deny me a ticket. I have been associated with the BJP organisation from before Dilip Ghosh joined the party," she said.

Without naming the BJP candidate from Rajarhat–New Town, Majumdar alleged that the person chosen by the party was facing accusations of financial irregularities.

Majumdar said she had directly approached the central leadership to express her dissatisfaction since candidate selection was decided by them.

Asked about the response she received from the party leadership, she said, "They told me to ensure that 'dada' (Dilip Ghosh) wins. I told them that BJP workers are enough to ensure his victory and that my presence is not required for that. However, I will go to Kharagpur."

Ghosh, a former MLA, was renominated by the BJP from his old stronghold, Kharagpur.

While refraining from naming individuals, Majumdar also questioned the party's reasoning that members of a single family would not be given multiple tickets.

"That has not happened. Members of the Adhikari family and the Singh family have received tickets," she said.

Her remarks appeared to refer to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

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Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from both his traditional stronghold Nandigram and the Bhabanipur seat in the upcoming polls, while his brother and former Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari has been nominated from the Egra constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Similarly, Arjun Singh has been named the BJP candidate from the Noapara assembly seat, while his son and sitting BJP MLA Pawan Singh has again been fielded from the Bhatpara constituency.

Majumdar's remarks came amid the BJP's announcement of successive lists of candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls to be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Suvendu Adhikari Arjun Singh
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