Digging a farm, plumber trio die of electrocution

Three plumbers at work died of electrocution in Cooch Behar on Monday afternoon.

Sources said Josamuddin Mian, 60, Azizar Mian, 55, and Saidul Islam, 38, were installing a shallow tube well in the Paschim Sitalkuchi village under the Sitalkuchi police station limits in Mathabhanga subdivision of the district when the fatal accident happened.

“While they were boring the ground for the shallow tube well on agricultural land under a high-voltage overhead power line, the pipes used for the boring accidentally came in contact with the power cables, which led to electrocution,” Sandip Garai, the additional superintendent of police of Mathabhanga, said.

While Josamuddin and Azizar were from Madhya Sitalkuchi village, Saidul was from Nagar Singimari village of the same subdivision.

As the news spread, a team from the local police station reached the spot. The trio were rushed to the block primary health centre in Sitalkuchi where doctors pronounced them dead.

Residents said that initially Josamuddin and Saidul, holding the pipe, got electrocuted. In a bid to save them, Azizar faced the same fate.

“It was extremely unfortunate. Everything happened so fast that we could not save them,” said a villager.