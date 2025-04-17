Dhulian shop fire sparks arson doubt in violence-hit Murshidabad

An alleged incident of arson at a shop at Dhulian market in Samserganj early on Wednesday sparked renewed anger among traders, who questioned the security measures in the violence-hit Murshidabad pocket.

As of now, 17 companies of central forces — eight CRPF and nine BSF — and a large contingent of state police are deployed in the areas of Murshidabad district that saw violent protests against the new waqf Act.

Around 6am on Wednesday, traders noticed smoke emanating from a locked cosmetics shop owned by Prabir Saha, the elder brother of the vice-chairperson of the TMC-run Dhulian municipality, Sumit Saha.

Police and fire services personnel reached the scene. In the presence of local traders, the iron shutters of the gutted shop were opened.

"Around 6am, local traders informed me that my shop had caught fire. I smelt petrol. That’s why I requested the police to arrest those who set my shop on fire. Items worth ₹10 lakh have been gutted," said Saha.

The police claimed there was no visible entry point through which petrol could have been poured. "Primary probe suggests short-circuit," said Jangipur police chief Ananda Roy. He added that the police had made 271 arrests in connection with multiple incidents of violence in Murshidabad since April 11.

Traders rejected the police version, insisting CCTV footage be reviewed. Saha dismissed the police claims. "I switched off the main switch of the electricity supply as a regular precaution," he said.

Traders in Dhulian market, a major business hub in Murshidabad, said such incidents eroded their confidence at a time when the state government and police urged them to reopen their establishments.

"How can we believe this was an accident when dozens of shops were looted and set on fire just four days ago? Where are the police and central forces?" asked a garments trader.

"Dhulian market comprises hundreds of shops, each shop with goods worth crores. Why isn't the area better protected?" another trader asked.

Samserganj MLA Amirul Islam said the police should review available CCTV footage to resolve conflicting claims. "Police are saying short-circuit and the shop owner is claiming arson. This confusion should be clarified," said the MLA.

Ransack charge

A group of residents in Dhulian's wards 12 and 15 accused the police and BSF jawans of ransacking their homes. "Around 12.30am, some BSF jawans and a local sub-inspector broke into my house. Without any explanation, they ransacked my home and took away ₹90,000," alleged Asmaul Haque of ward 12.

Jangipur police chief Ananda Roy did not respond to calls made by this newspaper. He replied to a WhatsApp message, declining comment.

Bomb injures 2

Two boys were injured when a bomb exploded at Samserganj's Uttar Mohammadpur village on Wednesday.