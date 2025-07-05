DHR runs toy trains on short routes to draw more tourists, holds art exhibitions

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Friday celebrated the 144th anniversary of its first full-fledged journey to Darjeeling from the Siliguri Town station.

The DHR organised a colourful celebration at the Sukna station featuring art exhibitions and painting workshops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the brushes moved, the whistles of the iconic toy train hinted at a new beginning. To attract more tourists, especially those with limited time, DHR officials announced plans to launch three new short-distance toy train services between Sukna and Rongtong; Kurseong and Mahanadi; and Kurseong and Tung, timed for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

“These short routes are designed for visitors who may not have the time to take the full NJP–Darjeeling ride but still want to experience the magic of the toy train,” an official said on the sidelines of the celebration. “Each new route offers a distinct scenic experience, be it birdwatching in the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary or catching golden sunsets from the hills.”

It takes seven hours to complete the ride on the NJP-Darjeeling route, which is 88km long.

The Sukna–Rongtong stretch, winding through lush forested slopes, is known for hornbill sightings and serene jungle views. The Kurseong–Mahanadi and Kurseong–Tung rides promise sweeping vistas ideal for sunrise and sunset seekers.

Currently, the DHR operates with 13 steam locomotives and seven diesel engines. The DHR, which began its historic journey on July 4, 1881, was declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 1999, a status cherished by toy train enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

Around two lakh passengers, mostly tourists, take DHR rides on average annually.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the North Bengal Painters’ Association (NBPA) collaborated with the DHR to host a sit-and-draw competition, art workshops and exhibitions — all themed around the legendary narrow-gauge line — at Sukna.

Schoolchildren took part in the sit-and-draw competition.

“We are trying to preserve the legacy of the mountain railway through community-led initiatives,” said Chandan Kumar, a DHR official.

NBPA secretary Sanjay Sen said the association hoped that similar events would be held every year.

Around 50 artists took part in the day’s celebration.