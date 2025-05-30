Depression moves to Bangladesh, but heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert remains for Bengal

A depression that developed over Bangladesh has moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 23 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over North Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya on Friday.

The system is located approximately 40 km south of Tura (Meghalaya), 50 km north of Mymensingh (Bangladesh), 100 km south-southeast of Dhubri (Assam), 180 km west-southwest of Shillong (Meghalaya), and 180 km southwest of Guwahati (Assam).

The depression is very likely to continue its north-northeastward movement and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

Heavy rainfall activity is very likely over north Bengal during the next 24 hours because of the depression.

A favourable wind pattern with strong moisture incursion is expected to cause thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, gusty wind and heavy rainfall over north Bengal during the subsequent two days.

Thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds is also likely over some districts of south Bengal on May 31.

Forecast for May 30

In south Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at many places. No official weather warning has been issued for the region on this date.

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at most places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the range of 7 to 20 cm is expected to occur at one or two places over the Alipurduar district.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm is also likely at one or two places over Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar districts.

Strong surface wind with speeds between 30 and 40 kmph is likely over the districts of North Bengal.

Forecast for May 31

In south Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at a few places.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely at one or two places over the Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Burdwan and Burdwan districts.

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at most places.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the range of 7 to 20 cm is very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Coochbehar districts.

Thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty surface wind at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph is very likely at one or two places across the districts of North Bengal.

Forecast for June 1

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely at most places.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is expected at one or two places over Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Squally winds reaching speeds of 45 to 55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over the northeast Bay of Bengal and the Bangladesh coasts on May 30.

Wind intensity is expected to decrease gradually thereafter. Sea conditions are likely to be rough over the northern and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 30.

The weather system may cause some damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticulture.

There is a possibility of lightning strikes, particularly in open fields. Temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions in urban zones and occasional visibility reduction (less than 1 km) in hilly regions due to low cloud and valley fog are expected.

There is also a possibility of landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Residents are advised to take shelter in safe locations during thunderstorm activity.

It is crucial to avoid taking shelter under trees or electric poles and to steer clear of water bodies. Traffic movement may need to be regulated judiciously to ensure public safety.