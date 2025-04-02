Delegation of 10 BJP MLAs from north Bengal meet central ministers in Delhi for aid

A delegation of 10 BJP MLAs from north Bengal met a couple of central ministers in Delhi on Tuesday and sought their intervention to address some issues related to the region.

They met Bhupender Yadav, the Union minister of environment, forest and climate change and Annapurna Devi, the central minister of women and child development, and submitted letters to them.

“We met the Union minister of environment and forests and mentioned to him that north Bengal has some national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, and the region is rich in biodiversity. But the zone lacks a master plan for conservation of the flora and fauna, and unchecked human activities and expansion of infrastructural projects, and encroachment have become a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem,” said Shankar Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA.

In his letter to Yadav, the MLAs have sought a master zonal plan (MZP) for eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) of north Bengal and other parts of the state.

The BJP MLA also claimed that despite clear mandates from the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and subsequent notifications for eco-sensitive zones, the Bengal government has shown a lack of urgency in fulfilling its responsibilities.

“The delay has resulted in unregulated development and construction, and tourism-related activities continue to expand without necessary environmental safeguards. Keeping the gravity of the situation, I have requested the minister to ensure that the state government formulates the MZP for all ESZs without further delay,” Ghosh, who is also the BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly, added.

The delegation also met the Union ministers for urban development, youth and sports affairs, and agriculture.

Anandamoy Barman, the MLA of Matigara-Naxalbari Assembly, said north Bengal lacks proper infrastructure in sports.

“We have several promising players who have excelled in various fields of sports. I have requested the minister to take necessary initiatives to build a stadium with multipurpose facilities and arrangements for proper coaching,” said Barman.

Some other issues which the MLAs have flagged include improvement of drinking water facilities, installation of solar power in irrigation and an increase in the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

There are indications that the MLAs will meet some more central ministers in the next few days.

Political observers have dubbed the visit by the BJP MLAs as an attempt to prove that they are sincere about the development of north Bengal, and they are taking up the issues with the Centre.

“Time and again, Trinamool has questioned the role of these MLAs as to what they have done for north Bengal, despite having the BJP government at the Centre,” said an observer, while adding that the saffron party is focusing on north Bengal, a region from where it had won 39 of 54 Assembly seats in 2021.

“As the Assembly elections are ahead, these MLAs want to drive home the point that they are sincerely taking up different issues with the Centre,”

he added.

MLA’s post

Manoj Oraon, the BJP MLA from the Kumargram Assembly seat of Alipurduar district, made a post on social media on Tuesday, mentioning that he was stepping down from all posts of the party and would continue as an ordinary worker.

Oraon, sources said, is a district secretary of the party.

In the post, the MLA has accused a section of BJP leaders of their lackadaisical attitude and nepotism and has issued an alert that these leaders will be held responsible if the party cannot perform well in Alipurduar at the next Assembly elections.

In 2021, the BJP had won all five Assembly seats of the district.

Oraon, however, was appreciative of Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. These two leaders are putting in efforts to strengthen the party while others are sitting idle, he said in the spot.

After the post, the MLA could not be contacted. Calls made to him went unanswered.

Samik Bhattacharya, the chief spokesperson of the BJP in Bengal, said they are aware of the social media post. “The party is looking into the issue,” he said.

Additional reporting by our Alipurduar correspondent