Darjeeling MP complains to Bengal governor against Mamata Banerjee's tea-estate land push

Day after chief minister's clarification, BJP leader tells CV Ananda Bose that state government doesn't listen to the people

Our Bureau Published 26.02.25, 06:32 PM
Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee. PTI picture.

Darjeeling's BJP Lok Sabha member Raju Bista on Wednesday evening met Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan to register his apprehensions on the leasing of fallow land in tea gardens for tourism and related activities.

“I went to complain about Mamata didi to him. The West Bengal government sitting in Kolkata does not listen to the people in Darjeeling,” Bista said after his meeting with Governor Bose.

Bista claimed the Bengal government’s decision to raise the ceiling of land use from 15 per cent to 30 per cent of fallow land in tea gardens was illegal.

“The governor has assured me that he will look into the existing laws (governing the tea gardens) and take necessary steps. He also said that he would always stand by the people of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars,” Bista said.

The chief minister had announced on February 5, during the Bengal Global Business Summit, the government’s decision to tweak the rules regarding land use of tea gardens which are sick.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet approved the decision to hand over six tea estates to new companies for three-year leases, which would be reviewed on completion of the duration. If the government is satisfied the lease will be extended to 30 years.

The BJP has opposed the state government’s decision.

Mamata had assured the tea garden workers that their interests would be protected.

“We will not provide permission for use of 30 per cent of unused land at one go. Initially, it will be 15 per cent of such land… we will check whether the person or company is properly running the tea garden, clears the dues,” Mamata had said on Tuesday.

She accused the BJP and other Opposition trade unions of spreading rumours on the government’s policy on tea gardens.

“Some political parties and those associated with tea workers are spreading rumours without knowing the details. I want to clarify no land on which tea is grown will be used for such purposes. We decided to encourage local employment,” she said.

