Darjeeling girl cracks UPSC 2024 exam, secures an All India Rank of 765, hopes to join IPS

Darjeeling town on Tuesday celebrated the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam of its resident Zojila Dolkar Bhutia.

Zojila, 29, a resident of Merry Villa in Darjeeling, secured an All India Rank of 765 in the UPSC 2024 exam, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. She hopes to join the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Last year Jayashree Pradhan, 25, of Robertson Road, Darjeeling town, had secured an AIR of 52 and was placed in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Zojila, an alumna of Loreto Convent, Darjeeling, graduated with political science honours in 2017 from Miranda House, Delhi.

Currently the additional district sub-registrar at Kurseong, she cracked the WBCS in 2018. “That’s why I am posted with the directorate of registration and stamp revenue,” Zojila told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Zojila made her first attempt to clear the UPSC exam in 2020. “This was my third attempt. It was tough to study while working. But I am happy I cracked the exam,” said the daughter of Hisay Bhutia, assistant regional transport officer, and Anjana Chhetri Bhutia, who works with the Foods and Crafts Institute (FCI) in Darjeeling.