Crackdown on plastic carry bags

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted a drive against plastic carry bags in the city on Wednesday and seized around 13 tons of such carry bags from godowns in Nayabazar and Khalpara, two major wholesale hubs of Siliguri.

Employees of the environment department of the SMC searched the godowns where the bags were stored. After seizing the bags, they also sealed the godowns.

“We have been conducting such raids in different areas of SMC. Today (on Tuesday), we seized tons of plastic carry bags from Nayabazar and Khalpara. The owners of the godowns were served notices and necessary steps will be taken against them according to the West Bengal Municipal Act,” said Sikta Dey Basu Roy, the member, mayor-in-council (environment and parks & gardens).

In the Siliguri civic area and the Darjeeling district as a whole, there is a complete ban on the use of plastic carry bags. There is a provision to impose a fine of ₹500 on shopkeepers using such bags while others who are using those are liable to pay a fine of ₹50.