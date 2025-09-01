CPM state secretary Md Salim slams 'collective failures' of state and central governments

Md Salim, the CPM state secretary, tore into both the Centre and the state governments for what he described as their collective failure to stand by farmers and address the deepening crisis in agriculture.

The veteran leader was in Dhupguri of Jalpaiguri on Saturday to attend the 38th district conference of the All India Kisan Sabha — the party’s farmers’ front — from where he launched a scathing critique of government policies before a massive gathering of farmers and workers.

In his address, Salim accused both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of enacting "roles from the same script".

“Just as different characters perform from the same script in a theatre, Modi and Mamata are enacting roles from the same script. The sole aim is to keep people divided so that no one questions jobs, education, healthcare or prices of farm produce,” he alleged.

Farmers from different corners of Jalpaiguri began arriving at the Dhupguri Dak Bungalow ground early on Sunday, giving the conference the air of a festival. Red flags and banners of the AIKS fluttered across the venue, drawing large crowds around the dais where Salim and other leaders took their seats.

The CPM leader alleged that farmers were being denied fair prices while industries were collapsing and employment was shrinking.

“Farmers are not getting fair prices for their crops. Industries are shutting down one after another. Employment opportunities are shrinking day by day. Yet, to mislead the people, divisions of religion, language and community are deliberately being provoked,” he said.

Sources said that the gathering, inaugurated with a flag-hoisting ceremony, was also attended by CPM state committee member Shalil Acharya, CITU state secretary Jiaul Alam, district secretary of the Kisan Sabha Ashish Sarkar and state secretary of the AIKS Amal Haldar.

Salim charged the state government with mishandling the migrant worker issue.

“Although there are laws to protect migrant workers, the government is not enforcing them. Even when opportunities exist in the job market, one has to pay bribes.... As a result, workers are forced to migrate outside the state. The financial assistance (Shramashree) announced for migrant workers is nothing but deception,” he said.

Salim reminded the audience of the farmers’ movement in Delhi that forced the Centre to roll back its contentious farm laws.

“When people unite, the government is compelled to bow down. That very experience has frightened the rulers today. That is why they are carrying out divisive politics through various tactics,” he added.