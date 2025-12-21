Councillors' no-trust in civic chief: Factionalism resurfaces in Trinamul at Balurghat

The infighting in the Trinamool Congress resurfaced in Balurghat as 14 councillors of the Balurghat municipality submitted a letter to the subdivisional officer on Friday, requesting steps so that they could table a no-confidence motion against civic chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra.

According to the councillors, the move was necessitated by allegations of widespread corruption against Mitra. With the Assembly elections approaching, the councillors claimed that a change in leadership was required to restore the Trinamool-run municipality’s image.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2022, when the municipal elections were held, Trinamool bagged 23 of 25 seats in Balurghat, and Mitra, the councillor of Ward 5, took oath as the chairman.

Out of the 23 Trinamool councillors, 14 have signed the no-confidence proposal against the chairman. However, the councillors who signed the letter refrained from commenting publicly on the issue.

Swarup Choudhury, the South Dinajpur district BJP president, alleged that the municipality had witnessed large-scale corruption during Mitra’s tenure.

“I had repeatedly highlighted various corruption issues, but no action has been taken. The entire party is corrupt. Although factionalism is an internal matter of Trinamool, it is clear that the tenure of the municipality will not last long. The BJP will come to power in the future,” he said.

Former municipal chairperson and RSP’s district secretary Sucheta Biswas was also critical of the ruling party.

“Corruption exists in every layer of Trinamool. The chairman’s post here keeps revolving. The people of Balurghat know how corrupt the current municipal board is,” she said.

Subhash Bhowal, the district Trinamool president, said he was unaware of the non-trust motion. “I am out of station for medical treatment. I will look into the matter after gathering full details,” he said.

Told about the councillors’ move, Mitra said he had not received any official communication.

“It seems some individuals are misleading others to fulfil their personal interests. I have informed the party and will act on the party’s direction,” he said.

Subrata Kumar Barman, the SDO of Balurghat, confirmed that he had received the letter. “We have received the letter from the councillors and will take appropriate steps according to the law,” he said.