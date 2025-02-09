'Cops' trick teacher out of her gold ornaments in Alipurduar town, probe underway

Two youths impersonating policemen snatched away gold ornaments from a schoolteacher when she was waiting at a bus stop in Alipurduar town on Saturday morning.

Jhuma Kar, who teaches at the Rajabhatkhawa High School, filed a complaint with police later.

The police have started a probe.

Around 10.15am, Kar was standing in Mahakaldham to take a bus to reach her school.

Suddenly, two youths on a two-wheeler stopped near her and showed her their “identity cards”, telling her they were plainclothes policemen.

They advised her to refrain from wearing gold ornaments to save them from snatchers.

Snatching cases have been recently reported in Alipurduar, which is why the teacher listened to the duo.

The duo asked her to take off her gold chain and rings then and there and put them in her bag.

“I believed them and took off my gold chain and rings. But as I was about to put them in my bag, they snatched my ornaments and sped off on the bike,” said a shocked Kar.

Kar’s shouts made some bystanders chase the duo, but in vain. The duo managed to escape towards New Alipurduar railway station.

Eventually, the teacher went to the Alipurduar police station and lodged a complaint.

“Based on the complaint, we have collected CCTV footage from the area to identify the duo. Our officers are also talking to the teacher and some bystanders for more information about the incident,” said a senior police officer.