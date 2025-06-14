Cooch Behar gets Rs 25 crore boost for rural healthcare infrastructure

Cooch Behar is set to witness a major enhancement in rural healthcare infrastructure as the state has sanctioned a fund of ₹25 crore for the construction of health and wellness clinics (HWCs), block public health units (BPHUs), and a primary health centre (PHC).

Arvind Kumar Meena, the district magistrate, said the project will be implemented by the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad. A tender will be issued in July of this year and want the construction of the new buildings to end by December 25.

“We have drawn up a plan to upgrade the health service system in rural areas of Cooch Behar,” Meena said.

A source in the administration said 34 HWCs will be built, costing ₹63 lakh each, amounting to ₹21.42 crore.

Around ₹66 lakhs will be spent for three BPHUs each, adding up to ₹1.98 crore, while the PHC will be built at Chilkirhat in Cooch Behar-I block with an expenditure of ₹1.5 crore.

“As of now, the district has 532 HWCs. But we believe the addition of 34 more such facilities in the blocks like Dinhata-I and II, Cooch Behar-I and II, Mekhliganj, and Tufanganj will significantly improve access to healthcare in underserved areas. The three new BPHUs will be set up in Sitai, Sitalkuchi, and Mathabhanga-I blocks, taking the total number of such units in the district to 12,” said an official.

Himadri Kumar Ari, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of Cooch Behar, said the addition of these new facilities is expected to reduce the burden on larger hospitals.

“Also, there is no doubt that once these centres are operational, the rural health infrastructure will see a marked improvement. A larger number of people will benefit from better and more accessible services,” he said.

“The move is part of a broader plan to decentralise healthcare and meet the rising demands in semi-urban and rural belts,” Ari added.