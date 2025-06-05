Congress veteran, former Darjeeling district president, switches tracks to Trinamool Congress

Congress veteran Sankar Malakar, who was the Darjeeling district president of the party, joined the Trinamool Congress in Calcutta on Wednesday.

“The political strength of Congress has decayed across Bengal… it does not have the capacity to thwart the BJP in the state. Only the Trinamool Congress can do it,” said Malakar, a two-time former MLA, as he received the party flag from the TMC state president Subrata Bakshi and state minister Aroop Biswas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malakar’s decision to defect to Mamata Banerjee’s party has come as a surprise for the Congress leaders and workers in Siliguri and north Bengal as a whole. “He was Congress’s observer and a member of the AICC for the past 15 years and is known for having good connections with the party’s high command, including the Gandhi family. We wonder what made him take such a decision,” said a senior Congress leader in Siliguri on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, there were rumours that Malakar would change his political camp. The speculations further gained ground as he locked his office at Hashmi Chowk, a prominent crossing in Siliguri, to stop the entry of Congress leaders and workers.

Political veterans said Malakar sought a fresh push to his political career.

“After he lost in the 2021 Assembly elections from the Matigara-Naxalbari seat, he was losing political relevance regular political activities of the Congress are missing in the region. The party’s support base has withered. It seems he wants to explore new options by joining Bengal's ruling party, the TMC,” said a political veteran.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) expelled him from all posts of the party.

Subhankar Sarkar, the state PCC president, issued a media statement a couple of hours ahead of Malakar’s formal joining, saying that in Malakar's absence, the Darjeeling district Congress would be run by a new interim committee.

While Subin Bhowmik was made the convener of this committee, Congress leaders Jiban Majumdar, Alokesh Chakraborty and Amitabha Sarkar were named assistant conveners.

Malakar, when told about the PCC’s decision, flagged a letter that he had sent the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday. “I resigned from the party on Tuesday and sent the letter to him (Kharge) via WhatsApp and email,” he said.

On his new plans, the Malakar said he knew grassroots north Bengal and would work to augment the TMC’s base in north Bengal. “The BJP is duping north Bengal residents by stoking their sentiments and making hollow promises. We will work against the BJP to oust it from the region,” he said.

Aroop Biswas and Subrata Bakshi, who welcomed him into Mamata Banerjee’s party, said Malakar would strengthen the TMC in north Bengal. "He is a senior leader, and his decision to join the TMC to work for the people will definitely benefit the party in the region,” said Bakshi.