Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury flags plight of youth 'deported' to Bangladesh

Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress MP from Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat and the sole MP from his party in Bengal, demonstrated before Parliament on Wednesday with one of his party colleagues from Assam against the alleged deportation of a 20-year-old Indian to Bangladesh.

“Amir Sheikh, who is from my district (Malda), has been working in Rajasthan. He was detained by the Rajasthan police on suspicion that he was a Bangladeshi, kept in custody for two months and then forced to move to Bangladesh. This is unacceptable,” Isha said over the phone to The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, the Centre and its agencies like the BSF have not taken any initiative to bring him back to India,” he added.

In his protest, he was accompanied by Rakibul Hussain, the Congress MP from Dhubri, Assam. The duo held placards, carrying Amir’s photo.

The youth is from Rahamanpur village in Jalalpur of Malda, the MP said, furnishing his Aadhaar card.

Isha said that over the past few weeks, Bengali-speaking migrant workers were being harassed and detained in the BJP-ruled states.

“The central government has taken up the task to find out infiltrators and sent them back to Bangladesh. We have nothing to say on it. However, under the pretext of this exercise, migrant workers from Bengal are being harassed. This is a blatant infringement of their constitutional rights and we will not tolerate it,” said the MP.

“Time and again, I have tried to raise this issue inParliament, but was stopped by the BJP legislators. If this goes on, we will hardly have any option other than moving to the Supreme Court,” Isha added.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool leadership have been strongly raising the issues of harassment and detentions faced by several Bengali migrants on the suspicion of being Bangladeshi infiltrators in BJP-ruled states.

To counter it, the BJP has accused Trinamool of helping lakhs of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators get Indian identity proofs for votes.