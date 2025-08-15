Congress appoints seven district presidents in north

The Congress on Wednesday appointed new district committees, including seven in north Bengal.

According to a list released by the party’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Monoj Chakraborty is the new Murshidabad district president. He is known to be against Mamata Banerjee and close to veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Chakraborty will succeed Abu Hena, who passed away in July.

The new Malda district chief is Ishan Khan Choudhury, the Malda Dakhin MP and the party’s sole legislator in Parliament from Bengal.

“His selection shows that the Congress still banks on the Khan Choudhury family. He is the second-generation leader of the family who has been appointed to the post,” said a political observer.

Earlier, his uncle A.B.A. Ghani Khan Choudhury and his father Abu Hasnat Khan Choudhury had held the post.

In Cooch Behar, Congress has named Biswajit Sarkar, who has a political background of around 30 years, as the new president. In Alipurduar, the party chose Mrinmoy Sarkar for the post.

Subin Bhowmik, who is based in Siliguri, is the new president of Darjeeling, while Dilip Pradhan will assume the charge in Kalimpong.

In South Dinajpur, the Congress brought back Gopal Deb, who had been in the district president’s post in 2019. Amit Bhattacharya is the new Jalpaiguri district president of the Congress.

Mohit Sengupta, a former MLA, will continue as the North Dinajpur district party chief.