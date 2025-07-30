Complaint on 'fake' video of Delhi torture by Kanthi's BJP MP against Mamata banerjee

The BJP MP from East Midnapore’s Kanthi, Soumendu Adhikari, on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the cyber crime branch of Delhi Police against Mamata Banerjee for sharing an allegedly “fake” and “provocative” video and claim on her social media handle.

Posting the video, the chief minister had accused the Delhi Police of assaulting a mother and her infant child, alleging it was part of “BJP’s linguistic terrorism against Bengalis”.

Soumendu filed the complaint following instructions from his elder brother and the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

“Mamata Banerjee is the greatest liar in this state. I would request the Bengali-speaking people in Delhi to complain about her under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for posting such fake content. I also demand that the Delhi Police take action against Mamata Banerjee under the cyber laws,” Suvendu Adhikari said during a press conference.

“I also instructed Kanthi MP Soumendu Adhikari to file a complaint with the cybercrime department of the Delhi Police, specifically against Mamata Banerjee. He has informed me that he lodged the complaint after the first half of the Parliament session, as Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to address the House today,” he added.

While the BJP demanded a police probe against Mamata, the chief minister urged everyone to wait, saying the truth would come out once the family returned to their homeland.

The Nandigram MLA on Tuesday morning strongly criticised Mamata’s post. He cited a statement by a senior Delhi police officer, claiming the post was entirely fake and fabricated. He further alleged that the video was concocted at the behest of a relative of the woman from Malda, intended to malign the image of the Delhi Police.

Hours after Suvendu’s statement, Soumendu submitted a three-page complaint on his official letterhead to the cybercrime branch at the Delhi Police headquarters. The complaint demanded action against Mamata Banerjee under multiple legal provisions and called for a detailed investigation into the social media post.

On Sunday evening, Mamata had posted a video of a child and a woman, claiming that the BJP had not even spared a child in its campaign of linguistic violence against Bengalis.

On Tuesday, speaking at a government benefit distribution programme in Birbhum, Mamata once again accused the BJP-led government of harassing and torturing Bengali migrant workers. She claimed that once the family returned home, it would become clear whether her claims were fake or true.

“Bengalis are being tortured in BJP-ruled states under instructions from the Union home ministry. Many people had migrated to those states to work, not during our time. Even with valid identity cards, they are being harassed and sent to detention camps,” Mamata said.

“I spoke about a child yesterday. He was taken to the police station and threatened. We want them to return home. Then we will know who is telling the truth and who is lying,” she added, claiming that she had doubted such a malicious act of the police from her Monday rally in Bolpur.

A source in the Trinamool Congress claimed that once the family returned, the party would reveal what had happened to them in Delhi.