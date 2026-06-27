Committee formed by UDMA to probe illegal constructions in Malda's Englishbazar

Amlan Bhaduri, the BJP MLA of Englishbazar and the party’s chief whip in the Assembly, said on Friday that the state urban development and municipal affairs (UDMA) department has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations of unauthorised constructions and deviations from sanctioned building plans in the Englishbazar municipality area of Malda.

Bhaduri, who is also the leader of the opposition in Englishbazar municipality, said complaints of corruption involving some of the councillors would be examined and legal action would be taken if the allegations are substantiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaduri visited Malda for the first time after being appointed as the party’s chief whip and was welcomed by party workers and supporters at the railway station.

“There is no denying that several unauthorised constructions have come up in Englishbazar during the tenure of the Trinamool-led board. The UDMA department has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate these alleged violations. If the allegations are found to be true, stringent action will be taken. The buildings constructed in violation of approved plans may even be demolished,” Bhaduri said.

A source said the district administration has also sought a report from the executive officer of the civic body regarding the alleged irregularities in civic administration.

“The inquiry pertains to certain leased-out municipal properties and alleged discrepancies in tax collection,” a source said.

Officials of the district administration refused to comment on the issue.

Bhaduri also said that some locals had complained of extortion, financial irregularities and intimidation by a section of Trinamool councillors.

“We have received complaints of extortion, corruption and a culture of intimidation against some Trinamool Congress councillors. These allegations will be investigated and strict legal action will be taken if they are proven true,” he said.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of the Trinamool-run municipality, said the civic body had already taken action against illegal constructions.

“We demolished an unauthorised house in ward 4 and razed an illegally constructed floor of a building in Mirchak for violating the sanctioned building plan. However, such actions are not always easy due to a shortage of personnel to inspect illegal constructions,” Choudhury said.

Regarding the corruption claims, the civic chairman said that the law would take its own course if any wrongdoing is established. “We do not support corruption and would extend necessary cooperation if any probe is conducted,” he added.