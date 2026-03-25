CM's thrust on respect for all faiths: Mamata reaches north Bengal to seek votes for TMC

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached north Bengal on Tuesday to kick off her election campaign in the region where the BJP had performed better than the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Around 3.25pm, Mamata landed on a helipad near St Lucy Church Jyoti Ashram at Mangalbusty near Chalsa in Jalpaiguri district. Local Trinamool leaders and residents welcomed the chief minister who briefly played a traditional “madal” before proceeding to the church.

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At the church, priests and local tribal women felicfitated Mamata. She entered the church and received blessings.

In her brief address, the chief minister spoke about a longstanding demand of tea plantation residents — a paid holiday on Good Friday. “The model code of conduct is in force. Next year, we will look into the demand of granting leave to tea workers on Good Friday,” she said sadew.

Mamata has emphasised respect for all religions, stating that humanity transcends religious divisions. “There is no hierarchy in religion. When someone donates blood, it is seen as human blood, not based on religion,” she said.

She referred to the unrest following the Babri Masjid demolition, while underscoring the importance of communal harmony and unity.

The chief minister highlighted her government’s welfare initiatives and reiterated that her administration was committed to serving people cutting across communities.

“Different religions may use different terms for ‘mother’ and ‘water,’ but the essence of ‘humanity’ remains the same,” said Mamata.

The visit holds political significance as Chalsa, which is in the Nagrakata Assembly constituency, has a sizeable tribal and Christian population. The outreach at the church was seen as part of efforts to connect with these communities.

In 2021, the BJP had won the seat. This time, Trinamool has fielded Sanjoy Kuzur, a leader of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union.

During her visit, a member of the Christian community said they would campaign door-to-door, highlighting the chief minister’s welfare work, and appeal to people to bring her back to power.

Bishop Fabian Toppo of the church was appreciative of Mamata.

“It is up to the people to decide whom to vote for. But certain initiatives of the chief minister, like ‘Duare Sarkar’, are worth mentioning as they have helped the people a lot. We are happy with such initiatives,” he said.

Mamata greeted the residents, hundreds of whom had assembled to catch a glimpse of her.

Later, the chief minister shared her experience on social media. Mamata said she had visited the church ahead of Easter, offered her prayers for the health, well-being and peace of all and had meaningful interactions with the Fathers and members of the community. “I was deeply touched by their kindness and the blessings I received,” Mamata wrote on Facebook.

“Bengal will always continue on this path that upholds respect, harmony, and inclusiveness across all castes, creeds, communities, and classes,” read the post.

On Wednesday, the chief minister is scheduled to address three public meetings — two in Jalpaiguri district and one in Darjeeling district.